Nigeria: Falconets Smash England 3-0 to Reach U20 World Cup Quarter-Final

The Super Falconets of Nigeria have reached the quarter-final of the ongoing FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup in Poland with a 3-0 win over England on Thursday.

The round-of-16 encounter between both nations was an entertaining affair and the Falconets prevailed thanks to superior firepower at the Bielsko-Biala Stadium, with goals scored by Tosin Rafiu, Janet Akekoromowe, and Mary Mmadu.

Nigeria started the brighter side and took the lead on eight minutes through Rafiu who netted a brilliant solo effort.

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The midfielder raced through on goal and turned England midfielder May Cruft inside out in the penalty area before slotting a low shot into the far corner of the net for 1-0.

The young Lionesses had the opportunity to level from the penalty spot, but they were foiled by goalkeeper Christiana Uzoma. The Nigeria captain tipped the spotkick onto the bar before gathering the ball to preserve her team's lead.

The Moses Aduku led girls doubled their lead two minutes into the second half from a half-cleared corner kick deliver, with striker Akekoromowe on hand to slam a volley into the net at the near post for 2-0.

Nigeria, 10-1 victory over New Caledonia in their final group match, sealed the three-goal win on 73 minutes with Mmadu's side-footed effort following a Akekoromowe's interception on the edge of the box.

The victory is Nigeria's second win over England, and the Falconets continued their unbeaten record against the European nation.

Nigeria qualifies for the quarter-final stage for the ninth time in tournament history, and it is their first appearance at the last-eight stage for the first time since 2022.

The Falconets will meet either Poland or Colombia at the quarter-finals on September 20.