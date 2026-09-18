Namibia: Extreme Eagles From Underdogs to Contenders

Following a commendable third-place finish in the recently concluded MTC Netball Premier League, Extreme Eagles have set their sights on challenging for the national title, consolidating their status as one of Namibia's premier emerging sides.

The Oshana-based outfit made history as the first team from the region to secure promotion to the elite division. After an eighth-place finish in their debut season, the club demonstrated significant progress in 2026, advancing to the third spot on the league standings.

Speaking in an interview with Desert FM, club founder and owner Valhalla Hango noted that the team's rapid ascent has far exceeded initial projections, given its origins as a grassroots community initiative.

"We initially established the club in 2022 purely for developmental purposes--to engage young women constructively and support their academic performance," Hango explained.

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The path to the top flight was not immediate; after falling short in their first promotion attempt in 2024, the Eagles successfully gained entry into the Premier League in 2025.

Hango attributed the team's substantial upward trajectory in 2026 primarily to tactical maturity and accumulated experience.

"Our inaugural Premier League season was an invaluable learning curve. It exposed us to higher levels of competition, allowing us to pinpoint precise areas for tactical and structural improvement," he said.

He emphasised that the squad returned for their second campaign with heightened tactical discipline, confidence, and a collective belief in their capacity to contend at the highest level.

While highlighting the wealth of athletic talent in the Oshana region, Hango stressed that sustainable progress hinges on increased financial backing and infrastructure development.

"The talent pool is undoubtedly present. What remains essential is institutional support, upgraded facilities, and structured development pathways," Hango observed.

Extreme Eagles currently benefit from a strategic partnership with Oshana Gymnasium, which provides access to training facilities in exchange for coaching assistance provided by the club to the school's youth teams.

Hango advocates for broader grassroots participation at school and community levels to establish a reliable pipeline toward top-tier domestic competitions and the national squad.

Despite these technical strides, financial constraints remain the primary obstacle to the club's long-term objectives.

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"Operating at the Premier League level requires significant capital--ranging from travel logistics and accommodation to specialized equipment and athletic apparel," Hango stated.

He noted that securing commercial sponsorships would elevate player preparation and facilitate international exposure against regional opposition across the continent.

Notwithstanding these budgetary hurdles, the leadership maintains a focused vision for the team's competitive trajectory.

"Our immediate objective is unambiguous: we intend to challenge directly for the Premier League championship," Hango asserted.

He reaffirmed, however, that the broader vision encompasses organizational sustainability, institutional professionalization, and comprehensive athlete welfare.

"We aim to build an institution that serves as a benchmark of excellence for the Oshana region, extending our influence nationally and regionally," Hango added.

Reflecting on the journey thus far, he summarized the club's evolution: "We emerged as pioneers, transitioned into contenders, and are now positioned to become champions."