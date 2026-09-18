Namibia: Sindano Sworn in As ECN Chairperson

Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) chairperson Gerson Sindano and two newly appointed commission members were sworn into office at the High Court in Windhoek on Wednesday.

"Sindano, together with Julieta Ferreira and Emmerentia Leonard, took their oaths of office during a ceremony held at the High Court of Namibia's main division.

"The ceremony was administered by deputy judge president Hannelie Prinsloo," reads the commission notice.

The three officials now formally assume their responsibilities as members of the electoral body.

Their swearing-in follows their appointment to serve on the ECN after the National Assembly voted on their nomination approval.