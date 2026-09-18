Africa Must Wake Up or Face 'New Slavery'

Congolese spiritual leader warns against dependency, exploitation

A spiritual leader from the Democratic Republic of Congo has warned that Africa risks falling into new forms of exploitation and dependency unless its people unite and take greater control of the continent's resources and future.

MFUMU Nkusu Kiambu Nzalampanda Nangola, who is leading a 13-member delegation of spiritual leaders and representatives of the African Religion community visiting Liberia, said the continent is at a critical turning point that requires Africans, particularly young people, to become more active in shaping its direction.

He made the remarks Tuesday evening during an interview in the R2 Community in Paynesville.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to MFUMU Nkusu, the delegation's two-week visit is intended to reconnect Liberians with African culture, spirituality and traditional values while promoting a broader sense of African identity.

"Our mission here in Liberia is, first of all, to recreate the connection with the people of Liberia and the African religion," he said.

The Congolese spiritual leader argued that Africa's future will depend largely on how well its people understand their history, culture and place in the global system.

He challenged young Africans to move beyond being passive observers and become active participants in shaping the continent's political, economic, spiritual and technological development.

"If they understand how the world works, they can no longer be just passengers, but actors inside the evolution of the world and inside the evolution of Africa," MFUMU Nkusu said.

He called for greater African self-determination and self-sufficiency, including what he described as spiritual, economic and technological independence.

MFUMU Nkusu said Africa's vast natural resources have placed the continent at the center of competing global interests, making greater unity and control over those resources increasingly important.

"Africa is at a turning point," he said, warning that failure by Africans to take greater responsibility for the continent's development could expose them to new forms of exploitation.

He particularly cautioned young Africans about what he described as the possibility of a "new slavery" if the continent remains heavily dependent on external powers and fails to exercise greater control over its resources and development.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Liberian Independent Elder Council Samuel O. Philips said his organization welcomed the delegation because of its message of African unity, peace and cooperation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa External Relations Congo-Kinshasa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Philips said the delegation is expected to remain in Liberia for about 15 days and hold engagements with government officials, university students, professors, youth groups, women's organizations and other stakeholders.

The engagements are expected to focus on traditional African education, culture, spirituality and the role of young people in shaping the continent's future.