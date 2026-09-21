Sudan: At Least 26 Killed, 82 Injured in Sudan-South Sudan Border Violence

18 September 2026
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

At least 26 people were killed and 82 injured in deadly violence at the Amiet Common Market in the Abyei region on the border between Sudan and South Sudan, prompting strong condemnation from the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

According to the recent UNISFA press release, the violence erupted on 15 September after the separate killings of a Ngok Dinka man and a Misseriya man heightened tensions between the two communities.

UNISFA said it immediately reinforced its presence around the market, deployed additional troops and began engaging community leaders to prevent further violence and retaliation.

"We are actively engaging with the leaders of the two communities who have reiterated their commitment to dialogue and a peaceful resolution to the hostilities," UNISFA head Lieutenant General Ganesh Kumar Shreshta said.

"On the ground, we are taking all measures to protect civilians and prevent retaliation. Our priority is to prevent further loss of life," he added.

The UN mission urged community leaders to pursue dialogue and called on local authorities to work with UNISFA on a swift investigation and to hold those responsible accountable.

UNISFA said it would maintain an enhanced security presence in Amiet while continuing efforts to restore calm.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

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