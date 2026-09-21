Uganda Suspends Military Ties With Turkey Over Extradition of Museveni Critic

Uganda has suspended all military and defence cooperation with Turkey over Ankara's ongoing refusal to extradite an exiled Ugandan blogger and fierce critic of President Yoweri Museveni.

Fred Lumbuye, a Ugandan dissident and blogger who lives in Turkey, faces 15 criminal charges in Uganda, including incitement to violence, spreading false information and computer misuse.

Army chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is Museveni's son and widely seen as his father's likely successor, has repeatedly clashed with Turkish authorities over efforts to extradite the dissident.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) has with immediate effect suspended all and any Defence and Military cooperation with the Republic of Türkiye," army spokesman Chris Magezi said in a statement on Saturday.

"The measure will remain in force until outstanding issues of mutual defence and military cooperation between the two countries are resolved," Magezi added.

Uganda dissidents on trial as president's son tightens control

Turkey summoned to comply

The statement came a day after hundreds of Ugandans affiliated with the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) - a civic and political pressure group that's associated with Kainerugaba - demonstrated outside the Turkish embassy in the capital Kampala, demanding Lumbuye's extradition.

"We have gathered here today not as enemies of Turkish people but as patriots of Uganda who are deeply disappointed," said Fadil Twalla, the group's secretary-general. "(Lumbuye) is based in Turkey and has continued to use the territory to attack our national leadership."

In a social media post, Kainerugaba wrote: "I thank the great patriotic masses of PLU for their demonstration at the Turkish Embassy yesterday. They proved that they have the spirit of lions. The Turks will comply with all our demands. If they don't, life will become untenable for them in Uganda."

In July 2022, a Turkish court ruled against Uganda's formal request to extradite Lumbuye.

His status in Turkey is unclear. But his posts and YouTube channel about Ugandan politics are viewed by thousands, giving him a unique platform and influence not available to critics at home.

President Museveni won a seventh term in office in May.

Analysts say his son has already become the dominant force in the country amid a mounting crackdown on critics.

Defence ties

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Uganda and Turkey have maintained close defence ties for nearly a decade.

In June 2016 they signed a defence-industries cooperation agreement, which was broadened under another military training agreement in 2022.

The areas of cooperation include military training, arms and surveillance equipment, technology transfers and cooperation on counter-terrorism and security.

The military did not provide details of the outstanding issues behind the suspension, but it follows threats to cancel the $3 billion SGR railway contract with Turkish firm Yapi Merkezi, and to expel Turkish nationals from Uganda.

Turkish media reported in June that Kainerugaba had cancelled the contract "intensifying a string of hostile actions and remarks aimed at Türkiye".

Turkey expands influence in Africa through military training

(with newswires)