Sudan: El-Sisi and Cia Chief Discuss Sudan War

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and US Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe discussed Sudan's war during talks in Cairo earlier today, with El-Sisi reaffirming Egypt's support for Sudan's unity, sovereignty and state institutions.

El-Sisi said Cairo was working through regional and international frameworks to help end the war, ease humanitarian suffering and support a political settlement.

Ratcliffe stressed the importance of continued US-Egyptian coordination on Sudan and wider security issues in the Horn of Africa.

Hamdok New York visit

The meeting came as former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok led a civilian delegation to New York for meetings with US and international officials on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The delegation is expected to push for an end to the war and address Sudan's worsening humanitarian crisis.

The delegation's composition has, however, exposed divisions among Sudanese civilian forces, according to detractors.

Civil Democratic Alliance of Revolutionary Forces (Sumoud) leader Shihab Ibrahim told Radio Dabanga in an interview, that the delegation's visit will last about two weeks, while visa delays had prevented some members from travelling.

He said the delegation would nevertheless pursue its stated goals and involve its supporters in North America in meetings planned during the visit.