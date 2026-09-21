Sudan - Six Killed, Dozens Injured in Red Sea Mine Collapse

El Ansari Market, Red Sea State — At least six artisanal miners have been killed and dozens injured after four mining shafts collapsed at the Oni El Dakkan mine in Jebeit Minerals locality in Sudan's Red Sea state. Miners told Radio Dabanga that those injured were taken from the mine, near El Ansari market, to Port Sudan, about 300km away.

An unknown number of miners remain trapped beneath the rubble, they said, as rescue teams continue digging to reach them.

Mining sites in Red Sea state have experienced repeated collapses that have killed miners, amid what Radio Dabanga described as a complete absence of safety measures in mining operations.

The latest report follows a collapse in which more than 80 miners were killed last week when mining shafts collapsed at El Zara mine near En Nahud locality, West Kordofan. Dozens more were injured in the incident.

Note: This report has been translated from Arabic with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools, and subsequently reviewed and adapted by a human editor before publication.