Sudan - Six Killed, Dozens Injured in Red Sea Mine Collapse

20 September 2026
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

El Ansari Market, Red Sea State — At least six artisanal miners have been killed and dozens injured after four mining shafts collapsed at the Oni El Dakkan mine in Jebeit Minerals locality in Sudan's Red Sea state. Miners told Radio Dabanga that those injured were taken from the mine, near El Ansari market, to Port Sudan, about 300km away.

An unknown number of miners remain trapped beneath the rubble, they said, as rescue teams continue digging to reach them.

Mining sites in Red Sea state have experienced repeated collapses that have killed miners, amid what Radio Dabanga described as a complete absence of safety measures in mining operations.

The latest report follows a collapse in which more than 80 miners were killed last week when mining shafts collapsed at El Zara mine near En Nahud locality, West Kordofan. Dozens more were injured in the incident.

Note: This report has been translated from Arabic with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools, and subsequently reviewed and adapted by a human editor before publication.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.