Sudan: 202 Sudanese Refugees Return From Uganda On Voluntary Flights

Khartoum / Kampala / Amsterdam — A total of 202 Sudanese refugees have returned from Uganda to Sudan on two voluntary repatriation flights, arriving in Khartoum and Port Sudan. The 23rd voluntary return flight from Uganda arrived at Khartoum International Airport on Sunday morning, carrying 142 returnees on a Badr Airlines flight.

The returnees completed their departure procedures at Entebbe International Airport in the early hours of Sunday before travelling to Khartoum as part of a voluntary repatriation programme for Sudanese refugees wishing to return home.

The flight followed the 22nd voluntary return flight, which left Uganda on Saturday carrying 60 Sudanese refugees to Port Sudan International Airport.

The two flights are part of continuing efforts by the Higher Committee for the Voluntary Return of Sudanese Refugees from Uganda, in coordination with the Sudanese embassy, to organise and facilitate the return of refugees who wish to go back to Sudan.

Note: This report has been translated from Arabic with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools, and subsequently reviewed and adapted by a human editor before publication.