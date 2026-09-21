Nigeria: 37 Miners' Deaths - NSCDC Orders Flag Half-Mast, Arrests 4 More Personnel

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has ordered its flag to fly at half-mast across all its formations for three days following the death of 33 suspected illegal miners in their custody in Niger State.

The Corps also announced the detention of four additional personnel in connection with the tragedy, bringing the total number of NSCDC personnel in custody to 24.

Cross section of the 24 personnel from the Niger State Command that are currently on detention

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to the Corps, the personnel linked to the incident were taken into protective custody at its National Headquarters in Abuja on September 17, where they are undergoing interrogation and administrative disciplinary action.

The NSCDC said the affected personnel would be made available to the Presidential Independent Investigation Committee and other investigation panels for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The Corps public relations officer, assistant Commandant Babawale Afolabi, disclosed that the number of personnel detained increased from the earlier figure of 21 after three additional personnel were identified and placed on suspension.

He said the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Professor Ahmed Abubakar Audi, said the decision to fly the Corps' flag at half-mast was a demonstration of institutional remorse and mourning over the incident.

The statement further said the measure would also signal the Corps' resolve to address misconduct within its ranks.

The half-mast order takes effect from Sunday, September 20, 2026, and will run for three days across NSCDC formations nationwide. The statement indicated

Audi said the Corps would ensure that due process, transparency and accountability were maintained throughout the investigation, adding that any personnel found culpable would face appropriate disciplinary measures and prosecution in accordance with the law.

In the statement, the Commandant General further assured Nigerians that the NSCDC would continue to provide updates on the outcome of the investigation.

The Corps said it remains committed to professional ethics, human rights protection and respect for the rule of law.

The statement partly read, "Due process, transparency and accountability will be strictly followed in the investigation of 24 personnel of the Corps currently held in custody, adding that every single personnel found culpable will face the full weight of internal disciplinary measures and the law."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It added: "As a Corps built on integrity, professionalism, discipline, and absolute respect for the rule of law, we do not condone unprofessional conduct, high-handedness, or any action that undermines the fundamental rights of citizens or the sacred trust reposed in us."