Africa: High-Level Africa CDC Delegation Visits Sudan for First Time in Seven Years

Khartoum, (SUNA) - Federal Health Ministry officials on Sunday met with a delegation from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), an organ of the African Union, during an opening meeting for the delegation's program held at the National Medical Supplies Fund in Khartoum. The meeting brought together Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim and Ministry Undersecretary Dr. Ali Babiker Sid Ahmed with the delegation, led by East Africa Regional Director Dric Loul.

The visit marks the first visit by a high-level Africa CDC delegation to Sudan in seven years. The four-day program will focus on mechanisms for strengthening the partnership and enhancing the health system through the African gateway.

Both sides stressed the importance of strengthening regional health cooperation in light of the health challenges facing Sudan. The meeting discussed ways to support Sudan in the area of public health and exchange expertise in building national capacities in a way that contributes to improving responses to epidemics.

The Health Minister expressed his thanks to the Africa CDC leadership for the visit and called for support in line with the ministry's priorities. The delegation, for its part, expressed appreciation for the efforts of Sudan's Ministry of Health in addressing health crises and affirmed the center's readiness to provide technical and logistical support to strengthen the preparedness of the national health system.

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The two sides agreed on practical steps for future cooperation, including continuous communication and coordination and providing support to the health sector during the coming period. They also emphasized the importance of regularly assessing the health situation and defining the roles of partners to ensure effective coordination that positively impacts the quality of health services.

The visit aims to discuss health emergency issues, support the National Public Health Laboratory, and address a number of priority health concerns.

The head of the delegation explained that the visit came at the direction of the center's president to travel to Khartoum to assess the current situation and work to provide the necessary needs. He noted that the visit would also focus on strengthening laboratory capacities, improving diagnostic testing efficiency, and supporting emergency preparedness and epidemic-control plans through the latest strategic mechanisms, while opening broader avenues for joint cooperation with the African Union to ensure the sustainability of medical services.

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The meeting reflects Sudan's commitment to strengthening continental cooperation in the health sector and opening up to strategic partnerships that support the sustainability of the national health system.

Director-General of the General Directorate of International Health Dr. Alaa Al-Tayeb Mudathir had earlier provided a briefing on the health situation in Sudan and the achievements made during the previous period, particularly during the war, as well as efforts to combat epidemics.