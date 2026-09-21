Nigeria: Obi Distances Self From Purported Letter to Onitsha Monarch

Presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress(NDC), Peter Obi, has distanced himself from a letter he purportedly wrote to the Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe over political and financial matters in Anambra state.

The said letter which has gone viral, claimed that the former Anambra state governor said

recent public exchanges concerning the administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo, his administration and questions surrounding the financial records and politics of Anambra state have become matters of public discussion.

The letter claimed Obi clamoured for those issues not to be settled through political exchanges, accusations or counter-accusations as they deserve facts, documents and transparency.

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However, the NDC presidential candidate said the document is entirely false, malicious, and a fabrication by mischievous elements aimed at misleading the public.

Obi in post on X said the signature appended to the letter is completely forged and

urged the public and media to disregard what he described as the spurious publication.

"My attention has been drawn to a fake letter circulating on social media, purportedly written by me to His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, concerning political and financial matters in Anambra State.

"This document is entirely false, malicious, and a fabrication by mischievous elements aimed at misleading the public. Furthermore, the signature appended to the letter is completely forged.

"I urge the public and media to disregard this spurious publication. My focus remains steadfastly on issues of national development, accountability, and building a better future for our people - never on cheap fabrications," Obi stated.