Zimbabwe: Journalist Dies After Being Struck By Geo Pomona Waste Truck

Journalist Judith Nyuke, 39, died on Sunday after she was struck by a Geo Pomona waste management truck along Harare Drive near Art Farm in Pomona, Harare.

The accident occurred at about 3.30pm, according to police.

Nyuke, who has previously worked for Zimpapers' H-Metro tabloid, was at the time freelancing and contributing to online publication 263Chat.

She is survived by two children, both minors.

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Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the fatal accident, saying investigations were underway.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a fatal road traffic accident in which Judith Nyuke (39) died after being struck by a Geo Pomona truck along Harare Drive near Art Farm in Pomona, Harare. This occurred at 1530 hours. More details will be released as investigations continue," Nyathi said.

Geo Pomona Waste Management confirmed that one of its vehicles had been involved in the accident.

In a statement, Geo Pomona said: "Geo Pomona Waste Management confirms with profound sadness that one of its vehicles was involved in a fatal road traffic accident that resulted in the loss of life of a member of the public."

"Geo Pomona is deeply saddened by this loss and extends its sincere condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and wider media community during this extremely difficult time," the company said.

Geo Pomona said it had launched an internal review and was cooperating with authorities investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

"Geo Pomona takes this incident with the utmost seriousness. The company has initiated an internal review and is cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as they establish the circumstances surrounding the incident," the company said.

The company said it would not comment further while investigations were in progress.