Zimbabwe: 263Chat Mourns Journalist Judith Nyuke

Journalist Judith Nyuke who contributed to 263Chat's court reporting has died at the age of 39 following a road accident in Harare.

Nyuke died on Saturday after she was reportedly hit by a truck belonging to Geo Pomona Waste Management Company along Harare Drive near Art Farm, Pomona, Harare.

She is survived by two minor children.

Her death is a loss to 263Chat where she worked as a freelance contributor covering court proceedings.

Nyuke was a committed and dedicated professional whose work helped bring important court cases to public attention.

She approached her assignments with a strong sense of responsibility and contributed to the publication's efforts to keep readers informed.

Her untimely passing has cut short her life at just 39 leaving colleagues, friends and family mourning a life lost far too soon.

263Chat extends its heartfelt condolences to Nyuke's family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.

May her soul rest in peace.