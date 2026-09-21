Kenya: KWS Warns Over Waste As Cleanup Day Is Marked

Nairobi — The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has warned that careless waste disposal could damage the environment for future generations as the world marks World Cleanup Day.

KWS said everyday choices, including how people dispose of rubbish at home, workplaces and public spaces, play a major role in keeping communities and natural ecosystems clean.

"When we waste, we destroy the future of tomorrow's," KWS said in a message marking the day, adding: "Usafi ni nusu ya imani."

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The wildlife agency urged Kenyans to take greater responsibility for the waste they generate, warning that litter and plastics can pollute habitats, block waterways and eventually make their way into the oceans.

"This World Cleanup Day is a reminder that cleaner spaces begin with everyday choices," KWS said.

"Whether at home, at work or in public spaces, disposing of waste properly and avoiding litter helps keep our communities clean, healthy and safe."

The agency said the responsibility for a cleaner environment cannot be left to authorities alone.

"From our communities to our parks and wild spaces, responsible waste disposal starts with all of us," KWS said.

It added: "Clean spaces, healthier ecosystems."

World Cleanup Day is marked globally on September 20 every year after the United Nations General Assembly formally designated the date as World Cleanup Day in December 2023.

The day provides an opportunity for governments, communities, schools, businesses, civil society groups and individuals to take action against waste and raise awareness about cleaner and more sustainable communities.

The 2026 global observance places particular focus on food waste, under the theme "From Clean Plates to Clean Cities." The campaign links the food people waste with the wider challenge of keeping cities clean and managing resources responsibly.

According to the United Nations, about 1.05 billion metric tonnes of food were wasted globally in 2022, representing about 19 per cent of the food available to consumers.

The UN says food waste also puts pressure on waste-management systems, wastes land and water resources and contributes to climate change.

In Kenya, waste management remains a challenge in many urban and rural communities, with plastic waste, littering and poor disposal practices posing risks to the environment.

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KWS said the impact goes beyond dirty streets and public spaces.

Poorly disposed waste can end up in drainage systems and waterways, while plastics can remain in the environment for long periods and threaten wildlife and natural habitats.