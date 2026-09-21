Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Urges Global Unity, Says AI Is Reshaping World At Record Speed

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says the world must rebuild trust to manage the unprecedented transformation being driven by Artificial Intelligence and digital connectivity.

Mnangagwa made the remarks shortly after landing in New York for the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), whose theme this year is "Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all".

Posting on his official X account, President Mnangagwa said the theme accurately captures the defining moment facing humanity, noting that technological advances are unfolding faster than ever before.

He said while AI and enhanced connectivity are opening vast opportunities for growth and development, they also demand collective responsibility to guarantee that their benefits are shared equitably and that online spaces remain safe.

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The 84-year-old Zanu PF leader said his engagements in New York over the coming week will focus on bridging the global digital divide, strengthening online safety and ensuring AI creates fair opportunities for all.

Mnangagwa has a packed schedule on the sidelines of UNGA.

He is set to headline a high-level Zimbabwe Business Forum hosted by ZimTrade, the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), aimed at attracting investment into critical sectors of the economy. He is also expected to meet with Zimbabweans based in the United States.

On Monday, he is lined up for several bilateral talks, including a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. On Tuesday, he will join the UN General Debate, hold further bilateral meetings and attend a reception hosted by US President Donald Trump for world leaders.

Wednesday will see him participate in the opening and plenary of the High-Level Meeting marking 40 years of the Declaration on the Right to Development, before delivering Zimbabwe's national statement during the General Debate on Thursday morning. He is billed as the first speaker on that day.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Amon Murwira was quoted saying the President's presence at UNGA81 aligns with Zimbabwe's intensified re-engagement drive and its preparations to take up a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2027-2028 term.

Murwira said since assuming office on November 24, 2017, Mnangagwa has pursued a foreign policy anchored on the doctrine that Zimbabwe is a friend to all and an enemy to none, with the objective of reintegrating the country into the global community and economy -- an objective he said has largely been achieved.

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He said the President's address will centre on peace, justice and sovereign equality of nations, stressing that lasting peace can only be achieved in a fair and representative international order.

Murwira reiterated Zimbabwe's support for comprehensive UN reforms, particularly the African Union's Ezulwini Consensus, which demands two permanent seats for Africa on the Security Council with veto power.

President Mnangagwa is accompanied by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya, Deputy Chief Secretary for Presidential Communications George Charamba, Attorney-General Virginia Mabiza and other senior government officials.