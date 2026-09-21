Somalia: Somali Parliament Approves Two Members of Constitutional Review Committee

20 September 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's House of the People on Saturday approved two new members of the Independent Commission for the Review and Implementation of the Constitution during its 16th session of the eighth parliamentary term.

The session was chaired by House Speaker Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur Jama, with Deputy Speaker Abdullahi Omar Abshirow also in attendance.

The two nominees were put forward by the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs. Minister Hassan Moallin Mohamud addressed lawmakers and urged them to approve the candidates for membership of the commission.

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The House subsequently held a vote, with 124 lawmakers supporting the nominees, 21 voting against and two abstaining, according to the speaker.

Lawmakers also completed the first reading of the National Defence Bill, drafted by the Ministry of Defence. The bill had previously been introduced in the House, with members continuing their consideration during the session.

The parliament also discussed piracy and its impact on Somali society. Speaker Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur said piracy had significant implications for stability in the region and beyond, highlighting the broader security and economic concerns associated with maritime crime.

Closing the session, the speaker urged lawmakers to maintain regular attendance at parliamentary sittings to enable the House to fulfil its responsibilities to the Somali people.

Lawmakers were also provided with the report for the third reading of a bill establishing the National Environmental Management Authority, as parliament continued its consideration of legislation related to environmental governance.

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