South Africa: President Extends Madlanga Commission's Final Report Deadline

20 September 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has granted the Madlanga Commission a final extension to submit its final report.

The new deadline has been moved from 16 November 2026 to 25 January 2027.

"The new deadline allows the Commission to process additional evidence, including the testimony of various experts who have made recommendations relating to the Commission's terms of reference.

"President Ramaphosa once again expresses his deepest appreciation for the work conducted by the Commission as well as for the manner in which law enforcement agencies are following up on testimony emerging from Commission hearings," the Presidency said in a short statement.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels welcomed the final extension of the Commission's deadline.

"This extension to 25 January 2027 will allow the Commission to hear outstanding testimony and write the Final Report," Michaels said.

The Commission has submitted two interim reports to the President so far.

The President established the commission to investigate the alleged infiltration of South Africa's law enforcement and intelligence agencies, prosecution service, the judiciary, and correctional services.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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