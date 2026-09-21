South Africa: Mckenzie Pays Tribute to Race Driver Robert Wolk

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has paid tribute to race driver Robert Wolk following his death.

In a statement issued on Saturday, McKenzie said he had learnt with shock and sadness that the 41-year-old had been shot and killed in an alleged road-rage incident in Kempton Park, Gauteng, on Wednesday, 16 September 2026.

"Robert Wolk was a champion in every sense of the word: a driver who competed at the highest level for South Africa across multiple disciplines in motorsport. That his life was cut short in an act of senseless violence, on our roads, is a tragedy that should trouble every South African. Our sportspeople should be able to travel our roads in safety, as should everyone else," McKenzie said.

Wolk was one of South Africa's most accomplished motorsport competitors, with a career spanning nearly three decades. He was the SA Formula Volkswagen champion in 2013, Formula 1600 champion in 2015, back-to-back SA GTC champion in 2021 and 2022, and SA Touring Cars champion in 2024.

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Earlier this year, Wolk claimed his second Simola Hillclimb "King of the Hill" title.

McKenzie said Wolk had represented South Africa with distinction, earning both Junior and Senior Protea Colours for motorsport.

McKenzie conveyed his condolences to Wolk's family, friends and the broader motorsport community, and expressed support for the South African Police Service investigation into the circumstances surrounding Wolk's death.