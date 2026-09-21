Africa: Uganda Calls for Stronger Follow-Up On Africa's Development Financing

Uganda's Permanent Representative to the African Union and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), Ambassador Rebecca Amuge Otengo, has called for sustained follow-up on financing for development and the implementation of the Sevilla commitments.

Ambassador Otengo also emphasised the pivotal role of the ECA in tracking progress and engaging international financial institutions, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to support Africa's development priorities.

She made the remarks during a briefing by ECA Executive Secretary Dr Claver Gatete for ambassadors and permanent representatives at the ECA headquarters in Addis Ababa on September 18, 2026.

The meeting focused on pressing continental development issues and the ECA's continued support for African member states.

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The briefing sought to strengthen dialogue between the ECA and the diplomatic community by providing updates on key economic and development priorities while giving member states an opportunity to raise issues requiring the commission's policy, technical and analytical support.

ECA officials made presentations on various issues before engaging ambassadors and permanent representatives in an interactive discussion.

Discussions focused on financing for development, progress on the Sevilla commitments, domestic resource mobilisation, Africa's debt challenges, the proposed Borrowers' Club, and the ECA's role in advancing economic transformation and sustainable development across the continent.

Leading Uganda's delegation, Ambassador Otengo emphasised the need for sustained follow-up on financing for development and the implementation of the Sevilla commitments.

She called for regular briefings to track progress and highlighted the ECA's role in engaging international financial institutions such as the World Bank and IMF to support Africa's development priorities.

Ambassador Otengo stressed that while domestic resource mobilisation remains essential, it should be complemented by robust economic growth and increased productive capacity to generate adequate resources for development.

Uganda also expressed strong support for the proposed Borrowers' Club, including the establishment of an African chapter.

The initiative is seen by the Ugandan delegation as a potential platform for African countries to coordinate positions, share experiences and strengthen their collective voice on debt and international financial reform.

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The delegation further highlighted the importance of aligning the Borrowers' Club initiative with the emerging African Common Position on Debt, while calling for close cooperation between the ECA and the African Union Commission.

Responding to the concerns and recommendations raised by member states, ECA Executive Secretary Dr Claver Gatete reiterated the commission's readiness to work closely with African governments by providing tailored technical support aligned with national development priorities.

The briefing reaffirmed the importance of regular engagement between the ECA and the diplomatic community as a means of strengthening cooperation and advancing Africa's development agenda.

The meeting forms part of ongoing efforts to foster inclusive and effective partnerships aimed at supporting sustainable development and economic transformation across Africa.