Mozambique: Journalist Suspended, Others Warned Over Chinese Investment Reports

Maputo — A Zimbabwean journalist's media accreditation has been suspended for one year over repeated breaches of professional and ethical journalism standards in his reporting on Chinese companies and investments in Zimbabwe.

Sources close to the development said five others have been warned over their reporting which has been portraying Chinese investments and companies operating in the country in an unduly negative manner.

In a separate development, the source said a letter of complaint has been issued to the United States Embassy in Harare expressing concern over allegations that an embassy official has been engaging, facilitating, sponsoring and/or supporting selected Zimbabwean journalists in producing reports critical of Chinese investments and companies operating in Zimbabwe.

The source said such conduct raised concerns about the independence of Zimbabwean journalism and the possibility of inappropriate external interference in the country's media environment.

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On the suspended journalist, the source said a review of a number of articles published under his byline concerning Chinese investments and companies had raised concern.

A preliminary assessment was that the articles repeatedly failed to observe fundamental principles of accuracy, fairness, balance, verification and responsible journalism, despite earlier warnings.

"Where allegations are made against companies, investors or public institutions, you are expected to make reasonable efforts to obtain their responses and reflect those responses fairly in published reports," said the source.

The one-year suspension of the journalist took effect on September 7, 2026 and runs until September 7, 2027, subject to applicable legal and administrative procedures governing media accreditation.

During the suspension period, the journalist would not be entitled to exercise the privileges associated with the accreditation in question.

The suspension was not intended to prevent the journalist from engaging in lawful journalism or expressing legitimate views.

"The purpose of the suspension is not to prevent the journalist from engaging in lawful journalism or expressing legitimate views, but to provide an opportunity for him to reflect on professional standards and ethical reporting practices," the source said.

The concerns included reports that placed considerable emphasis on allegations and negative claims concerning Chinese companies without, in its preliminary assessment, providing sufficient opportunity for the affected parties to respond.

There were also other concerns over instances where information presented as fact appeared to require further verification or corroboration before publication.

The source said journalists had a professional responsibility to distinguish between verified facts, allegations, claims and opinions.

Meanwhile, the US official was allegedly actively engaging, facilitating, sponsoring and/or otherwise supporting selected Zimbabwean journalists and media practitioners in producing and disseminating reports portraying Chinese investments and companies operating in Zimbabwe in a consistently negative manner.

The source said the allegations were serious enough to warrant the Embassy's attention and investigation.

It said diplomatic missions had a legitimate interest in engaging the media, promoting international exchange and communicating the policies of their respective governments.

"Independent journalism requires that journalists remain free to determine what they investigate, whom they interview, what evidence they publish and what conclusions they reach," the source said.

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On the warning given to the other five, the source said a pattern of reporting concerning Chinese companies and investments operating in Zimbabwe had been noted.

The journalists were reminded that professional journalism requires accuracy, fairness, balance, verification and a clear distinction between fact, allegation, analysis and opinion, the source said.

They were warned to desist from what the Commission described as such reportage and exercise greater care in future reporting, not only concerning Chinese investments but other sectors as well.

The developments come as Zimbabwe continues to deepen economic relations with China, with Chinese companies involved in various sectors of the economy, including mining, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and agriculture.