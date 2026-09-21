Nigeria: Miners' Deaths - Shehu Sani Narrates 'Hell On Earth' Experience in Congested Cell

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has expressed sympathy over the recent deaths of 37 artisanal miners in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Minna, Niger State.

Daily Trust had reported how the miners, including teenagers, were arrested on September 15 and 16 by NSCDC operatives over allegations of illegal mining.

According to the now suspended state commandant of the NSCDC, Suberu Siyaka Aniviye, the suspects died after a suspected disease outbreak in the facility in the early hours of Thursday.

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Recounting his detention experience in a post on his X handle on Sunday, Shehu Sani said he could feel what happened to the deceased miners while they were in detention.

The Civil rights activists, who was arrested, jailed by successive past military regimes and shuffled across various high-security facilities within the country, described a congested cell as "hell on earth", where a chance to breathe was a rare privilege reserved for the strong.

He recalled the difficult conditions detainees face when confined in cramped cells, saying they had to bang on cell walls with spoons and plates when the heat became unbearable to get the attention of officials to allow some fresh air into the cells.

"For those of us who have experienced prolonged detention in a crowded cell, we know the cruelty of the dungeon - the darkness, the asphyxiation, the sweat, the pungent odour, and the tears.

"When the heat becomes unbearable, one can only use a spoon or a plate to bang on the wall for some oxygen. If they refuse to open up for a temporary breeze of fresh air, blood can ooze from the nostrils, and then one can only shout and give up.

"A congested cell is hell on earth. It is a place where bringing your nose close to the window to breathe is a rare privilege reserved for the strong."

The former Senator said those behind the deaths of the miners must be brought to justice.

"I can feel what happened to the Niger minors. Those who are directly or indirectly involved in this must face the full wrath of the law for the rest of their lives."