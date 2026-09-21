Nigeria: Tinubu Confirms Absence From UNGA, Asks Shettima to Lead Nigeria's Delegation

After weeks of speculations, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has confirmed that he would not be physically present at the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.

The likely absence of the President from the event was noticed after the Presidency announced that Tinubu would return to the country after his three-week vacation in Europe.

Jimoh Ibrahim, Nigeria's envoy to the United Nations, had earlier said Tinubu would attend the 81st UNGA, saying that provisions had been made for him to sit close to Donald Trump, his American counterpart.

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But the Presidency had been silent on whether or not the nation's number three citizen would attend the global event.

However, in a statement on Sunday, Stanley Nkwocha, spokesman to the Vice President, announced that Tinubu had directed Shettima to lead the Nigerian delegation to the event.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has mandated Vice President Kashim Shettima to represent him and lead Nigeria's delegation to the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly, UNGA, in New York, United States."

"VP Shettima will lead a high-level delegation comprising Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State; Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State; ministers and other senior government officials.

"The 81st UNGA General Debate will hold from September 22 to 28, 2026, under the theme, "Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all."

"At the General Debate, Senator Shettima will deliver Nigeria's national statement, outlining the country's position and priorities on major global issues with implications for national development, peace and security, economic growth and international cooperation.

"The Vice President will also participate in high-level meetings during the UNGA week, including engagements on the Right to Development, climate action and other issues of strategic importance to Nigeria and the African continent.

"Senator Shettima is also expected to join other world leaders at the traditional reception for Heads of Delegation and participate in a series of bilateral meetings with leaders of other countries, international organisations and development partners on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

The engagements will provide Nigeria an opportunity to advance President Tinubu's economic diplomacy, deepen strategic partnerships and strengthen the country's voice on reform of the global financial architecture, sustainable development, climate finance and multilateral cooperation.

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"VP Shettima will return to Nigeria at the conclusion of his engagements in New York."