Somalia: Somali Army Chief Signs Order to Combat Violence Against Women During Conflict

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's army chief has signed an order aimed at preventing and responding to violence against women during periods of armed conflict, the military said.

Brigadier General Ibrahim Mohamed Mahmoud, commander of the Somali National Army, signed the order as part of efforts to strengthen the protection of women and address abuses committed against them during conflict.

The directive seeks to reinforce measures to prevent violence against women and protect their rights, dignity and safety, according to the army.

It also sets out responsibilities for the prevention, reporting, investigation and response to cases of violence against women, in accordance with Somali law and relevant international rules governing the protection of civilians during armed conflict.

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The military said the order was intended to provide clearer procedures for handling allegations and cases involving violence against women and to strengthen accountability within the armed forces.

The initiative followed sustained cooperation between the United Nations Human Rights and Protection team within the UN Transition Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS), the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict and the Somali National Army.

The UN bodies have been working with the Somali military to strengthen its capacity to prevent and respond to violence against women during conflict, the army said.

The signing comes as Somalia continues military operations against Al-Shabaab and other armed groups, with civilians exposed to violence and displacement in areas affected by fighting.

Women and children are among those particularly vulnerable to abuses during armed conflict, including sexual violence, displacement and other forms of exploitation.

The new directive is intended to ensure that members of the armed forces understand their obligations to protect civilians and respond appropriately to reported abuses.

The army did not provide details on the specific procedures or penalties contained in the order.

The United Nations has for years worked with Somali security institutions to strengthen human rights protections and compliance with international humanitarian law as the country rebuilds its security forces.

The latest order represents a further step in integrating the protection of civilians and prevention of conflict-related violence into the work of Somalia's national armed forces.

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Somali authorities and international partners have repeatedly stressed the need to strengthen accountability and civilian protection as the government expands security operations and prepares for the gradual transition of security responsibilities from international missions to Somali forces.