Uganda: Museveni Urges Ugandans to Fight Household Poverty

President YMuseveni has urged Ugandans to prioritize fighting poverty in their households alongside benefiting from development projects being implemented by the government.

Museveni made the remarks at Kasoroza Playground in Nyakagyeme Sub-County, Rukungiri Municipality, during a thanksgiving ceremony for the Minister of Security and Rujumbura County Member of Parliament, Rtd. Maj. Gen. Jim Katugugu Muhwezi.

The ceremony was held to celebrate the National Resistance Movement (NRM) victory in the January general elections.

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Museveni's message was delivered by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa, who represented the President at the event.

Museveni said the government is constructing roads, schools and hospitals while extending water and electricity services to communities.

"These developments will have limited impact if people do not work to improve their household incomes and fight poverty," Museveni said.

He urged Ugandans to embrace government programmes and work hard to improve their livelihoods.

In his sermon, the Bishop of North Kigezi Diocese, Rt. Rev. Onesimus Asiimwe, described Rtd. Maj. Gen. Jim Muhwezi as a kind person who fulfils his promises to the people of Rujumbura County.

Asiimwe also urged the public to hold leaders accountable and vote out politicians who fail to fulfil their promises.

"Christians should give thanks to God according to the blessings they have received. People should give according to their ability and the blessings God has given them," Asiimwe said.

Speaking at the function, Muhwezi thanked the people of Rujumbura for supporting and voting for him in the January general elections.

Muhwezi said he was grateful to residents from all 316 villages in Rujumbura County for their support.

"All the money collected during the thanksgiving ceremony will be used to support the construction of St. Paul's Church of Uganda, Nyakagyeme Archdeaconry, which is still under construction," Muhwezi said.

The function was attended by PLU National Vice Chairman Michael Nuwagira Kaguta, commonly known as Toyota, several Cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament, religious leaders, government officials and other guests.

More than Shs700 million was collected during the thanksgiving ceremony.