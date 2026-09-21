Rwanda: 70,000 Volunteers to Facilitate Local Govt Elections - NEC

Around 70,000 electoral volunteers will be needed to facilitate the upcoming local government elections scheduled for next month, according to the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

Local government elections will be held from October 10 to December 15.

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Before any voting begins for the new leaders of decentralised administrative entities and members of national councils, NEC will from October 1 invite and receive election observers to monitor the process.

The elections will determine new leaders, starting at the village level and progressing through the cell, sector and district levels.

Elections will also be held for the executive committees of the National Women's Council, the National Youth Council and the National Council of Persons with Disabilities.

These councils will elect their leaders from the grassroots level up to the national level.

"Around 70,000 volunteers have already been trained on the updated election laws and regulations and will soon be trained on election operations," Jean Claude Musabyimana, the Executive Secretary of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), told The New Times.

Musabyimana said election volunteers must be familiar with the detailed electoral calendar and the progress made in preparations for the elections. This capacity-building exercise started in June 2026.

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The volunteers were trained on the new 2026 Organic Law governing elections and the organs to be elected, including advisory councils at all decentralised levels, as well as the Executive Committees of the National Women's Council, the National Youth Council and the National Council of Persons with Disabilities.

They were also trained in the ethical standards expected of electoral volunteers, including fairness and transparency, as well as their responsibilities and collaboration with different stakeholders.

Volunteers play an important role in assisting the National Electoral Commission in all electoral activities, including organising and conducting elections.

NEC also held meetings with provincial leaders, members of district executive committees and councils, representatives of security organs, sector executive secretaries, representatives of special categories, members of the Joint Action Development Forum (JADF), non-governmental organisations, religious organisations, the private sector and other stakeholders.

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During the meetings, participants exchanged views on measures that could help ensure the smooth conduct of the elections. These included preparing polling stations, selecting polling sites and ensuring that all the necessary facilities are in place so that voters can cast their ballots safely, among other issues.

On September 16, the chairperson of the National Electoral Commission, Oda Gasinzigwa, and a delegation she led held discussions with the leadership of the National Human Rights Commission on preparations for the elections of leaders of decentralised administrative entities and the protection of human rights during the elections.

As part of the preparations, on Thursday, September 17, Gasinzigwa and other NEC officials met with the Minister of Gender and Family Promotion, Consolee Uwimana, the Chief Executive Officer of the Gender Monitoring Office and other stakeholders involved in family development.

They were briefed on the progress of preparations for the elections and the role of women in the elections. They also stressed the importance of women participation in the elections, both by voting and standing as candidates for all positions being contested.