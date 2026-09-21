Ethiopia: Seven Ethiopian Armed Groups Formally Announce Formation of a Coalition

Addis Abeba — Seven Ethiopian opposition and armed groups have formally announced the formation of a coalition they called the Ethiopian Peoples' Forces Coalition for Survival, declaring a joint objective of removing the Prosperity Party-led government and establishing an inclusive transitional government.

Discover morePolitical science journalNewspaper subscriptionsEthiopian election analysis The announcement was made on Sunday, 20 September, in a statement read live on Tigrai TV by Zemene Kassie, chairman of the Amhara Fano National Movement (AFNM).

Ethiopian history books The coalition comprises the Amhara Fano National Movement, Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF), Afar National Unity Revolutionary Front, Benishangul Peoples' Liberation Movement, and Gumuz Peoples' Democratic Movement.

The announcement follows a series of developments in recent months pointing to growing coordination among armed and political opposition groups across regional and ethnic lines.

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Demographics In August, Zemene said agreements had been reached with several other Ethiopian opposition armed groups to form a broader coalition working toward the "fall of Abiy Ahmed."

The latest announcement gives a formal name and stated objectives to that emerging alignment.

In its statement, the newly established 'Coalition for Survival' accused the Prosperity Party-led government of presiding over what it described as widespread insecurity, armed conflict, displacement, poverty and the erosion of democratic and human rights.

Geographic Reference Discover moreInternational relations coursespoliticsNewsNews subscription serviceLocal NewsDigital newspaper accessAddis Ababa travel guidePolitical news commentaryGovernmentHistory The Alliance characterized the government as a "personalistic dictatorial and genocidal regime," alleging that it had brought about "war, genocide and destruction" and pushed Ethiopia toward what it called "total disintegration."

"The historical mission and primary objective of the popular forces is to jointly defend against the devastating war declared upon us, eliminate the Prosperity personalistic dictatorial system that has threatened the survival of our peoples and the safety of the nation," the Alliance said.

Africans & Diaspora The coalition said its immediate political objective following the "removal" of the government would be the establishment of an inclusive transitional government guided by a Transitional Charter.

It outlined two principal objectives for the proposed transitional period: ending armed conflicts and addressing Ethiopia's security, humanitarian, social and economic crises; and conducting what it described as a "genuine, trustworthy, inclusive, and participatory popular constitutional dialogue" to address major national and public questions through direct popular participation.

Government policy analysis The Alliance also pledged to improve relations with neighboring countries and restore what it described as Ethiopia's regional and international standing.

The announcement comes amid increasingly explicit references to cross-regional opposition coordination.

In September, Addis Standard reported that Debretsion Gebremichael, chairman of the TPLF, had acknowledged growing alignment among opposition forces across community and regional lines. The development has also been discussed in the context of broader attempts by armed opposition groups to establish common ground while retaining differences over their respective political objectives.

Executive Branch On 17 September, the OLA described the emerging alliance among opposition armed groups as a "procedural consensus," stressing that the understanding did not amount to an agreement on substantive political questions or give any participating group authority to determine Ethiopia's political future.

The Alliance called on other Ethiopian political and civic organizations to join its stated objectives.

Ethiopian history books "We respectfully call upon Ethiopian popular forces, civic associations, and political organizations that accept the goals and path of struggle of this coalition to become allies and partners in our struggle for survival," it said.

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The coalition also appealed directly to members of the Ethiopian armed forces and government leadership, urging them to abandon the government and join what it described as a struggle to "save your people and your country before it is too late."

Magazines To neighboring countries, African states and the international community, the Alliance called for support for what it described as the interests of "the peoples, justice, and democracy."

The Alliance said the formation of the coalition followed "much effort and struggle" and described it as an achievement the Ethiopian people had "eagerly awaited."

It concluded by reaffirming its stated objectives of removing the Prosperity Party-led government, coordinating the participating forces, establishing an inclusive transitional government and opening what it called "a new democratic transitional chapter" in Ethiopia.