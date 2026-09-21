South Africa: Kenny Kunene Tells Joburg, 'God Gives Light During the Day - I Will At Night'

Launching his campaign for Joburg mayor on Saturday, the Patriotic Alliance's Kenny Kunene committed to tackling hijacked buildings and made bold claims about his achievements as transport MMC.

On Saturday, 19 September, Johannesburg Transport MMC and Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene launched his campaign to lead the City, prioritising issues including hijacked buildings, informal settlements and debt relief for residents behind on their municipal payments.

Kunene claimed to have a strong track record in government and suggested he would tackle issues that current City leaders (the PA is part of the governing coalition) and other parties had neglected.

"I have done more roads, I have fixed more potholes than any other MMC that has ever operated since democracy. I have stabilised my department [and have] a work ethic that is results-driven [which] has been seen at [the Johannesburg Roads Agency] and the transport department in general," he told supporters in Aeroton.

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Daily Maverick reported in June that the Johannesburg Roads Agency's (JRA's) fleet was grounded due to financial constraints, while News24 reported in August that the City's asphalt plant was offline due to a supplier issue.

Despite these issues, Kunene maintained he was the right candidate to lead Joburg.

"The street lights can be resolved. When I become mayor, I have committed to a safe City of Johannesburg. Every electric pole, every light must...