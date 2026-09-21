Rwanda: Plans to Turn Rugezi Wetland Into National Park Gain Momentum

Plans to turn Rugezi Wetland and the surrounding areas into Rwanda's fifth national park are gaining momentum, with a study on the proposed project expected to be completed by December 2026, Northern Province Governor Maurice Mugabowagahunde has said.

The proposed Rugezi, Burera and Ruhondo National Park would bring together the wetland and the islands of Lakes Burera and Ruhondo, creating a new ecotourism destination while strengthening biodiversity conservation.

Rugezi Wetland covers approximately 6,735 hectares across Burera and Gicumbi districts. Located at an altitude of about 2,100 metres, it is an important source of water flowing towards the Nile River and supplies water used by the Ntaruka hydropower plant.

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"Studies for a project to turn Rugezi Wetland into Rwanda's fifth national park are at an advanced stage, with the study expected to be completed by December 2026," Mugabowagahunde said.

The governor made the remarks during the inauguration of Urugezi Community Centre in Ibanda Cell, Miyove Sector, Gicumbi District, near the wetland.

He said the first phase of research had identified wildlife attractions beyond the grey crowned cranes for which Rugezi is widely known.

"The first part of the research, which looked at what visitors to Urugezi Wetland could see, has been completed, and we found that, besides the grey crowned cranes, there are other species of wildlife that people did not know were there," he said.

The next phase, involving a scientific study, is already under way and is expected to be completed in December.

The project also envisages improving road access to the wetland, extending electricity to residents who currently rely on solar power, and developing hotel facilities to accommodate visitors.

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Mugabowagahunde said the planned park would help showcase other tourism attractions in Northern Province beyond mountain gorillas.

Over 30 experts conducting studies

The Rwanda Development Board (RDB) has announced that more than 30 experts from different countries have begun studying the establishment of the proposed Rugezi, Burera and Ruhondo National Park and a separate Kivu Islands National Park.

The experts specialise in biodiversity, business, economics and community livelihoods.

They are working with representatives from RDB, the Rwanda Environment Management Authority, Rwanda Forestry Authority, Water and Sanitation Corporation, and Rwanda Water Resources Board.

The proposed Rugezi park would combine the wetland's biodiversity with the scenic landscapes and islands of Lakes Burera and Ruhondo. Lake Burera alone has nine islands.

The establishment of the proposed park could cost more than Rwf3 billion.

A recent biodiversity survey conducted by the Rwanda Wildlife Conservation Association (RWCA) identified 741 species in Rugezi Wetland, including 472 that had not previously been recorded there.

The survey documented 197 plant species, 134 bird species and 53 mammal species, including 22 bat species.

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Rugezi is also an important habitat for the grey crowned crane, which is classified as Endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

According to RWCA data, the number of grey crowned cranes recorded in the wetland increased from 71 in 2017 to 378 in 2026.

BirdLife International has also classified Rugezi as an Important Bird Area because it supports threatened bird species, including the grey crowned crane and Bradypterus graueri, a songbird species.

The proposed park is expected to strengthen protection of these species and other wildlife found in the wetland and on the islands of Lakes Burera and Ruhondo.

New community centre to support conservation

The Rwf269 million Urugezi Community Centre, constructed by RWCA, is intended to provide alternative livelihoods for residents living near the wetland, particularly women involved in tailoring and weaving.

The facility currently accommodates 45 women, many of whom previously engaged in activities prohibited in the wetland, including grass-cutting, due to limited income opportunities.

It provides free working space and sewing machines, enabling the women to produce and sell their products to visitors and travellers.

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The centre also has a coffee shop where visitors can purchase refreshments and locally made handicrafts.

Mugabowagahunde said the facility demonstrates how environmental conservation can directly benefit surrounding communities.

He noted that providing women with a suitable working environment and access to potential customers would help them earn a living while reducing pressure on the wetland.

RWCA Director-General Dr Olivier Nsengimana said the centre was established to improve community welfare through alternative livelihoods that support environmental conservation.

He said such initiatives also help protect the wetland by reducing activities that contribute to environmental degradation and soil erosion.

Women welcome new opportunities

Yvette Uzarama, president of Miyove Sewing Women Cooperative, said the new facility would allow members to work without the disruptions they previously experienced.

The cooperative, which has 30 members from Miyove and Nyankenke sectors, formerly operated from a building temporarily provided by the district.

Its activities were sometimes interrupted when the building was needed for meetings or other purposes.

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"Here, we will be able to work every day and at any time we want, unless there is no one at the facility," Uzarama said.

Established by women who began working together after completing their studies in 2024, the cooperative initially relied on small orders but has gradually expanded, with RWCA helping members access markets.

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Uzarama said the cooperative has accumulated approximately Rwf1.5 million in savings, while its equipment brings the estimated value of its assets to about Rwf2.2 million.

"Our goal is to keep working and developing ourselves while avoiding activities that damage Rugezi Marsh," she said.

Elina Rukundo, president of Dukunde Umurimo Twiteze Imbere Rugezi Cooperative, said its 14 members previously worked individually from their homes before joining forces.

The cooperative produces woven decorations and other handicrafts, which RWCA helps market.

Rukundo said conservation awareness had changed how residents viewed the wetland, where some previously harvested grass, grazed livestock, hunted grey crowned cranes and collected their eggs.

"I cannot go there to destroy it today because I have learned that Rugezi Marsh is home to different species and is important to us," she said.

She added that the growing tourism potential of Rugezi presents opportunities for surrounding communities to earn income while contributing to the protection of the wetland.