Mozambique: Government to Impose Restriction On Water Use Due to El Niño

Maputo — Mozambican government intends to impose restriction on water use in order to use it for human consumption, health issues, critical food production and livestock watering in the event of worsening rain shortages due to El Niño weather phenomenon, which is expected to cause severe drought in the country's southern and central regions.

The latest government's forecasts point out to a strengthening of El Niño in the coming months, while the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional climate outlook points out that a higher probability of below-normal rainfall across much of Mozambique between October and December, increasing the risks of drought, reduced river flows and pressure on water supply systems.

In a statement, the government's press office (GABINFO) explained that the measure is part of the plan to prepare for and mitigate the El Niño impacts during the 2026/2027 rainy season. The plan provides for monitoring reservoir levels, flows in the main rivers and groundwater levels to enable an early response to a possible reduction in water availability.

"In situations of greater scarcity, gradual restrictions may be adopted for lower-priority uses. The management of water resources should progressively establish priorities for water use. Priority uses include human consumption, health, critical food production and livestock watering, in a scenario in which El Niño is forecast to intensify and rainfall is expected to be below normal across much of Mozambique", reads the note.

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According to the document, the government plans to strengthen in the agriculture sector the adaptation measures, including the use of drought-tolerant seeds, conservation agriculture, agricultural extension and small-scale irrigation in places where sustainable water sources are available, as well as the preparation of livestock watering points.

"The authorities also intend to ensure that health facilities, schools and other strategic infrastructure have contingency plans and minimum reserves to maintain operations during any periods of interruption or reduced water supply", reads the statement.

According to the Ministry of Public Works, Housing and Water Resources, the country has already secured 125 million dollars to mitigate the phenomenon. The plan intends to provide for emergency food assistance for 343,773 people, corresponding to around 68,755 households, while social protection measures are expected to cover around 234,000 households.

In agriculture, interventions are planned for more than 155,000 farmers and 90,500 livestock keepers.