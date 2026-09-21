Mozambique: Chapo Announces Nationwide Distribution Medicine

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has announced a nationwide distribution of a major new shipment of pharmaceuticals and medical-surgical supplies, claiming that it aims to end chronic medicine shortages in public health facilities.

The initial batch of medical goods was funded through a 35 million US dollars investment backed by the World Bank. According to Chapo, the delivery marks the immediate execution of his pledge to reinforce the National Health Service (SNS) and ensure no citizen is denied medical care due to a lack of supplies.

"We promised to work to restore medicines to our health facilities, and we are delivering. The daily struggles of vulnerable families, mothers seeking care for their children, and the elderly relying on public health infrastructure for ongoing treatments.

With the first shipment now in the hands of the SNS and moving out to public health facilities across all provinces, Chapo issued a strict call for oversight to prevent theft, diversion, and illegal resale of the public supplies.

"To managers, health professionals, authorities, and all citizens, we call for maximum vigilance. The supplies belong to the Mozambican people and must reach the patients who need them", the President said.

The 35 million US dollars World Bank supported initiative is part of a broader government strategy aimed at stabilizing Mozambique's public healthcare supply chain and guaranteeing reliable access to essential medicines nationwide.