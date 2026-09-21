Mozambique: Government Closer to New Programme With IMF

Maputo — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has concluded a 10-day technical mission to Mozambique, leaving positive signals for a potential new financing agreement under the Extended Credit Facility.

During its stay in Maputo, the IMF team held meetings with government officials, the Plan and Budget Commission, and representatives from various state institutions to assess the country's economic outlook and initiate discussions on a future credit program.

According to an official statement, the talks focused on key areas of the Mozambican economy, including real sector performance, fiscal and public debt sustainability, monetary policy, the foreign exchange market, and structural reforms.

Mozambican Finance Minister Carla Loveira expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the mission, describing it as an important step in the negotiation process with the Fund.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"It was an important step in the negotiation process with the IMF. We expect the alignment of short- and medium-term macro-fiscal perspectives between the Mozambican authorities and the technical team to continue in the coming days, paving the way for a favorable resolution," Loveira said.

The Minister added that she expects a positive outcome following the submission of the mission report to the IMF Executive Board in Washington.

The government aims for the findings of this mission to lay the groundwork for a Staff-Level Agreement, which would then be submitted for formal review and approval by the Executive Board.

If negotiations proceed as planned, a second IMF mission is expected in November 2026 to discuss in detail the conditionality, indicators, and performance targets that would frame the potential credit program, marking the next decisive phase in securing new financial support for the country.