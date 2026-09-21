Nigeria: Dangote Refinery Eyes 1.4m Bpd in 3 Years

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery is eyeing accelerated delivery of its 1.4 million barrels per day expansion target by 2029, according to Vice President, Oil and Gas and Fertiliser, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr Devakumar Edwin.

Edwin, who said this during a facility tour in Lagos at the weekend, disclosed that the refinery is currently operating at 700,000 bpd, which is 50,000 higher than its designed capacity.

To achieve the desired expansion, he told journalists that basic engineering for the expansion has been fully completed, with detailed engineering also substantially concluded, adding that most equipment for the next phase has been ordered, major contracts signed and advance payments made to contractors.

He mentioned that his company targets three years to bring the expansion to a fruition.

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He hinted that the facility boost will be cheaper than the first phase because key supporting infrastructure like the quarry, welding-gas plant, port facility and the developed land on which the refinery sits are already available.

His firm is negotiating lower engineering and design costs since much of the expansion will replicate existing facilities, adding that though more petrochemical units will raise the overall project cost.

He explained that the refinery was designed to process a wide range of crude grades, including most African crudes and U.S. West Texas Intermediate, to reduce dependence on Nigerian crude which had been largely committed under existing obligations at inception.

The refinery was also configured to maximise petrol output to align with Nigeria's consumption pattern.

Petrol accounts for 53 per cent of its production capacity, compared to about 22 per cent in conventional Nigerian refineries.

"We designed it in such a way that 95 per cent of our production is high-value, either petrol or diesel or jet fuel," he said, adding that the remaining five per cent comprises lower-value industrial products.

According to him, the plant is designed to produce Euro 5 and Euro 6-standard products for both domestic and international markets and currently exports petrol, aviation fuel and diesel to the United States, Europe and other regions.

He stated that the expansion will also boost petrochemical production to include linear alkyl benzene, base oil and polypropylene, with over 70 per cent of the refinery already automated and major units controlled from the main control room.

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He stated: "We have designed it to have a wider range of crudes which can be processed in the refinery. The expansion will also involve increasing polypropylene output from 900,000 tons a year ( t/yr ) to 2.4mn t/yr, boosting linear alkyl benzene production, and adding base oil capacity.

"The success of refined product exports to Europe, the US and Brazil -- particularly jet fuel has encouraged the company to pursue winter-grade diesel production and raise fuel quality from Euro V to Euro VI.

"The expansion is expected to be financed through operating cash flow, the public listing, and one or two strategic investors."