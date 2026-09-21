Namibia: Tourists Unharmed After Etosha Rhino Attacks Car

20 September 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism has acknowledged an incident at Etosha National Park during which a black rhino attacked tourists' car on Saturday.

No person was injured, but the vehicle sustained some damage, according to an update from the ministry on Sunday.

In light of the incident, the ministry's spokesperson Vilho Hangula said the ministry strongly urges tourists and visitors to exercise caution while in the park.

"Visitors are encouraged to seek guidance from registered and experienced tour operators and to familiarise themselves with the general behaviour of wild animals," Hangula said.

He explained that incidents of this nature can occur in protected wildlife areas such as Etosha.

"Wild animals act on instincts and their behaviour can be very unpredictable," Hangula said.

The tourism operator Etosha Salt Pan Adventure earlier also cautioned tourists and strongly advised that they book tour guides and be more aware of animals' behaviour to better protect themselves.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.