Namibia: Tourists Unharmed After Etosha Rhino Attacks Car

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism has acknowledged an incident at Etosha National Park during which a black rhino attacked tourists' car on Saturday.

No person was injured, but the vehicle sustained some damage, according to an update from the ministry on Sunday.

In light of the incident, the ministry's spokesperson Vilho Hangula said the ministry strongly urges tourists and visitors to exercise caution while in the park.

"Visitors are encouraged to seek guidance from registered and experienced tour operators and to familiarise themselves with the general behaviour of wild animals," Hangula said.

He explained that incidents of this nature can occur in protected wildlife areas such as Etosha.

"Wild animals act on instincts and their behaviour can be very unpredictable," Hangula said.

The tourism operator Etosha Salt Pan Adventure earlier also cautioned tourists and strongly advised that they book tour guides and be more aware of animals' behaviour to better protect themselves.