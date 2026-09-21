Liberia: Ministry of Justice Confirms a Jailbreak At Kakata Central Prison

KAKATA, Margibi County - The Ministry of Justice informs the public that a jailbreak has occurred at the Kakata Central Prison in Margibi County, resulting in the escape of a number of inmates from the facility.

The Joint Security of Liberia has been alerted and a search and recapture operation is ongoing.

Currently, Security personnel are actively searching for and pursuing the escaped inmates.

The Bureau of Corrections and Rehabilitation is completing the verification and reconciliation of the prison records to establish the full details surrounding the jailbreak and escape, including the confirmed number and identities of the inmates involved.

Once this process is concluded, the Ministry of Justice will release the names and other identification information of the inmates who escaped and are on the run to assist the public and security authorities in their recapture.

The Ministry urges members of the public to remain vigilant and to report any information concerning the whereabouts of the escaped inmates to the nearest police station or other security authority. Members of the public are advised not to attempt to apprehend any of the escapees themselves or harbor.

The Joint Security is actively pursuing the matter and will provide additional information as it becomes available.