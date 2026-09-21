Ethiopia's Clean Energy Expansion Emerges As Regional Integration Catalyst - EU Official

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's expanding renewable energy capacity and growing cross-border grid interconnections are proving to be a key catalyst for regional economic integration, according to a European Union (EU) official.

Generating over 95 percent of its electricity from renewable sources, Ethiopia has established itself as a leading regional clean energy hub.

Speaking to ENA, Adrián Cano Guerrero, Program Officer for Trade, Economic and Private Sector Development at the EU Delegation to Ethiopia, affirmed that the EU continues to partner with Ethiopia and regional bodies to foster integration by enhancing infrastructure, transport, logistics, trade facilitation, and connectivity.

He further elaborated on the vital role of institutions like the African Union (AU), the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and the Horn of Africa Initiative play in driving economic transformation and fostering stronger regional cooperation.

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"The work that we are doing through several of institutions, IGAD, the African Union, the Horn of Africa Initiative is in the end, the way that we seek regional integration" he stressed.

Guerrero reiterated the EU's commitment to supporting regional connectivity and integration initiatives in close partnership with multilateral institutions.

He highlighted that special emphasis is being placed on the energy sector, with EU support covering electricity transmission and distribution both within Ethiopia and across neighboring borders.

Collaboration with the Eastern Africa Power Pool, along with ongoing efforts to expand renewable generation and cross-border grid connections, aims to solidify regional energy integration, he added.

The EU has also supported investments aimed at expanding electricity access across Ethiopia while promoting clean energy development and regional integration, the official noted.

Ethiopia's engagement with neighboring countries through energy connectivity provides key opportunities to boost trade integration and connectivity across the region.

"What we are aiming for is for energy generation to be a driving force of Ethiopia's growth and empowerment," Guerrero said, emphasizing that expanding renewable energy generation and transmission holds significance far beyond Ethiopia's domestic energy needs.

Pointing to Ethiopia's electricity exports to neighboring countries, including Kenya and Sudan, he noted that cross-border energy trade generates vital revenue for Ethiopia while fostering deeper regional economic cooperation.

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The expansion of electricity transmission infrastructure and renewable power generation creates enduring opportunities for stronger economic ties among neighboring nations, he explained.

Reaffirming the EU's commitment, the official stated that the EU will continue partnering with Ethiopia and regional institutions to advance connectivity initiatives that drive sustainable economic growth and integration across the region.