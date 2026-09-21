Liberia: Security Forces Hunt Kakata Prison Escapees

KAKATA, Margibi County, September 20, 2026 -- Security forces have reportedly rearrested several inmates following a jailbreak at the Kakata Central Prison, as a joint security operation continues to track down other prisoners believed to be at large.

Preliminary reports indicate that more than 50 inmates may have escaped from the correctional facility during the incident on Sunday, September 20, although authorities have not yet officially confirmed the number of escapees, those rearrested or those still at large.

Personnel of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) and other security agencies have reportedly joined the operation to secure the facility and search surrounding communities for the escapees.

An eyewitness who spoke to journalists from outside the prison compound said numerous inmates were seen fleeing the facility and moving toward nearby neighborhoods and bushes.

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The eyewitness described some of the fleeing inmates as appearing aggressive and cautioned residents against attempting to confront anyone suspected of being an escapee.

The incident has triggered heightened security in Kakata, with security personnel conducting searches in communities and other areas believed to have been accessed by the fleeing inmates.

Residents have been urged to remain calm and cooperate with security authorities as the search continues.

Community members are also being encouraged to provide credible information that could help security forces locate inmates who remain at large, while avoiding attempts to apprehend suspects themselves.

The circumstances surrounding the reported jailbreak remain unclear.

Authorities have yet to publicly explain how the inmates escaped, what triggered the incident or whether there were security breaches or other factors that facilitated the breakout.

It is also unclear whether any correctional officers, inmates or civilians were injured during the incident.

Authorities are expected to provide further information on the total number of prisoners who escaped, how many have been rearrested and what measures are being taken to strengthen security at the Kakata Central Prison.

Residents of Kakata and surrounding communities are meanwhile being urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities or information concerning possible escapees to security authorities.

The search for the remaining inmates was continuing as of Sunday.