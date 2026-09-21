Kenya: Rescue Efforts Underway After Building Collapse in Maomboleo, Kisumu

21 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kisumu — Rescue efforts are underway after a building collapsed in Maomboleo, Kisumu, with emergency response teams heading to the scene.

The Kenya Red Cross confirmed the incident on Monday morning, saying its response teams had been dispatched to the site to assess the situation and support rescue operations.

"Reports of a building collapse in Maomboleo, Kisumu County. Response teams are en route to the scene. More to follow," the Kenya Red Cross said.

Details on the circumstances surrounding the collapse, including whether people were trapped in the building or the number of casualties, were not immediately available.

Emergency teams are expected to conduct an assessment of the collapsed structure and establish whether there are people who may require assistance.

The Kenya Red Cross said it would provide further updates as more information becomes available.

The incident comes amid continued concerns over building safety and compliance with construction standards, particularly in rapidly growing urban centres.

Authorities and emergency responders are expected to give an update on the rescue operation and the condition of any people who may have been affected.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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