Kenya: Wetangula Urges Motorists to Exercise Caution After Maai Mahiu Crash Claims Four

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has called for greater caution and discipline on Kenyan roads following the death of four traders from Chwele in a road accident at Maai Mahiu.

Wetangula said the deaths of the traders, who were travelling back to Chwele after visiting Karatina to source tomatoes, were a painful reminder of the need for motorists to exercise greater responsibility while using the country's roads.

The Speaker made the remarks during a fundraiser at Friends School Busakala in Kabuchai Constituency held to support the bereaved families with burial arrangements.

The gathering was attended by relatives and friends of the deceased as well as leaders from Bungoma County.

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Wetangula conveyed condolences from President William Ruto, himself, the people of Bungoma County and members of Parliament to the families of the four traders.

He urged motorists to exercise patience and discipline, warning against behaviour that puts the lives of other road users at risk.

"No journey is so urgent, and no destination so important, that it should put a human life at risk," Wetangula said.

The Speaker's remarks come amid continued concerns over road safety and accidents involving motorists and other road users across the country.

Wetangula also called on the Bungoma County leadership to prioritise the immediate family members of the four traders when the new Chwele Market is completed and stalls are allocated.

He asked Governor Kenneth Lusaka's administration to ensure the families benefit from the modern trading facilities being constructed in Chwele.

The Speaker said the move would provide support to the families as they cope with the loss of their relatives who were actively involved in the local business community.

Wetangula also commended the Kenya Kwanza administration for development projects being implemented in Bungoma County.

He singled out the ongoing construction of the ultra-modern Chwele Market, saying the project would transform trade in the area by providing improved facilities for traders.

The market is expected to provide a modern trading environment for businesses in Chwele and contribute to the growth of the local economy.

Wetangula said the development agenda in Bungoma should continue to focus on improving infrastructure and creating better opportunities for residents.

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The fundraiser brought together leaders and members of the Chwele business community as they rallied support for the burial arrangements of the four traders who died in the Maai Mahiu accident.

The incident has also renewed calls for motorists to exercise caution, particularly when travelling on busy highways, to help reduce road crashes and prevent further loss of life.