Kenya: Ruto in New York for Unga 81 to Champion Kenya Investment and Africa Financing

Nairobi — President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto are in New York ahead of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), beginning a week of high-level engagements focused on Kenya's economic, diplomatic and development priorities.

Ruto arrived in New York on Sunday, accompanied by the First Lady and a Kenyan delegation, as world leaders converge at the United Nations Headquarters for the annual global meeting.

The 81st UN General Assembly is being held under the theme "Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All." The session will address issues including peace and security, climate resilience, sustainable development, digital governance, artificial intelligence and reform of the United Nations system.

During his New York visit, Ruto is expected to advance Kenya's investment and trade agenda while seeking to attract African and global capital into key sectors of the economy.

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The President said Kenya's focus will include energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, health, agriculture and technology, with the government seeking partnerships that can expand productive capacity, create jobs and open new markets for Kenyan businesses and farmers.

Ruto is also expected to use the international platform to strengthen Africa's participation in the global digital and artificial intelligence economy.

Artificial intelligence is expected to feature prominently in Ruto's engagements, with the President set to co-lead the AI Middle Powers Initiative alongside Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

The initiative seeks to enable participating countries to pool computing resources, data and talent to build domestic AI capabilities.

Ruto is also expected to advance discussions around an Africa-focused AI financing initiative aimed at mobilising investment in the continent's artificial intelligence ecosystem.

The President is further scheduled to participate in discussions on child online safety and the use of technology to strengthen Africa's resilience to climate-related shocks.

Ruto's engagements will also include investment discussions around major infrastructure and energy projects.

He is expected to co-chair roundtables hosted by the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and Global Africa Business Initiative alongside businessman Aliko Dangote.

A key issue on the agenda will be the planned Sh2.2 trillion East Africa Refinery in Lamu, which government officials say is expected to have a processing capacity of 700,000 barrels per day and create more than 60,000 jobs.

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At the UN General Assembly, Kenya is expected to push for greater access to financing for African development, alongside reforms to global institutions.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei said Kenya would use the meeting to advance discussions on debt sustainability, climate finance, digital trade, regional security and a greater African voice in global governance.

Ruto is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with Heads of State and Government, multilateral institutions and global corporations on the sidelines of the Assembly.

The President's programme also includes engagement with Kenyans living in the United States.

The meeting is expected to provide an opportunity for the diaspora community to raise issues affecting Kenyans abroad while discussing investment, skills transfer and other ways of contributing to Kenya's development.

The high-level UN General Assembly programme begins as global leaders gather to discuss major international challenges, including conflicts, climate change, artificial intelligence, sustainable development and reform of multilateral institutions.