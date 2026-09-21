Kenya: E-Commerce Growth Drives 549.2pc Rise in Posta Domestic Parcels

Nairobi — Domestic parcels handled by the Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) rose 549.2 per cent to 667,978 between April and June 2026, driven by increased Express Mail Service (EMS) items and growth in e-commerce deliveries.

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) attributed the increase to the lifting of an embargo on EMS items and a last-mile delivery partnership between PCK and a consolidation company.

PCK's domestic parcel volumes rose from 102,890 in January-March 2026 to 667,978 in April-June.

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Despite the quarterly increase, PCK handled 993,090 domestic parcels in the full 2025/26 financial year, down 33.2 per cent from 1.49 million in 2024/25.

Domestic letters continued to decline, with volumes falling 70.2 per cent year-on-year to 577,694 in 2025/26 from 1.94 million the previous financial year.

The CA said the quarterly increase in parcels was mainly driven by the rise in EMS items after the embargo was lifted, while e-commerce service items increased following the last-mile delivery partnership.

PCK partnered with TAZ Technologies in May 2021 to facilitate the delivery of postal items, mail and parcels from post offices to customers' doorsteps.

The partnership integrated PCK into TAZ Technologies' Tap-A-Delivery platform, which used logistics and taxi companies to provide last-mile delivery services.

Private courier operators handled 3.37 million domestic parcels in April-June 2026, down 8.5 per cent from 3.68 million in the previous quarter.

For the full 2025/26 financial year, private couriers handled 14.42 million domestic parcels, up 9.3 per cent from 13.19 million in 2024/25.

The CA said the postal and courier sector is being reshaped by digital transformation, e-commerce and changing consumer demand.

The latest figures are contained in the CA's fourth-quarter sector statistics report for the 2025/26 financial year covering April 1 to June 30, 2026.