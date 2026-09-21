South Africa: Three Arrested Over Ekurhuleni Woman's Death - South African News Briefs - September 21, 2026

press review

Three Arrested Over Ekurhuleni Woman's Death

Three people, a man and two women, have been arrested in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found partially naked beside a road in Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni, reports EWN. The arrests were made by members of the Gauteng murder and robbery unit. The woman is the ninth female victim found dead in Ekurhuleni since July. Police continue investigating a series of cases that have raised concern among residents.

Ready D Drops Cape Town Mayoral Bid

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Cape Town DJ and radio personality Ready D has withdrawn from the upcoming municipal elections after briefly pursuing a bid to become Cape Town mayor for the People’s Movement for Change, reports EWN. Deon Daniels said the timing was not right, with professional and creative commitments extending into 2027. PMC president Marius Fransman said the party respected his decision. Daniels, who rose to prominence with hip-hop group Prophets of da City in the late 1980s, was recently recognised by the Western Cape government for his contribution to South African hip-hop and cultural identity.

Woman's Body Found in Soweto Dam

Gauteng police have opened an inquest after an unidentified woman, believed to be in her twenties, was found dead in a dam in Moroka, Soweto, reports SABC News. The woman's body was discovered wrapped in a duvet. Police have not yet established how she died or what led to her death. Investigators are appealing to the public for information that could help identify the woman and establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Tembisa Hospital Scandal Exposes Accountability Gaps

The Tembisa Hospital corruption case involving alleged kingpin Stefan Joel Govindraju has raised questions about weaknesses in South Africa’s accountability systems, reports EWN. Court papers allege that Govindraju built relationships with senior hospital officials through lavish bribes, including luxury vehicles, properties and jewellery, while working with a network of accomplices allegedly involved in the looting of public funds. Wits School of Governance professor Alex van den Heever said the scale of the alleged corruption showed how procurement abuses can continue when oversight systems are weakened. He argued that suspicious transactions could have been detected through existing government systems and said the case pointed to broader accountability failures within government.

More South African news