Africa: All of Africa Today - September 21, 2026

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Ethiopian Armed Groups Form Alliance Against Government

Seven armed groups in Ethiopia have allied together to overthrow Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and form an all-inclusive transitional administration. The alliance is comprised of the Amhara Fano National Movement, the Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Oromo Liberation Army, as well as four smaller regional groups. The announcement comes amid renewed tensions in Tigray and ongoing fighting in Amhara and Oromia, raising concerns about a possible return to wider conflict. The groups accused Abiy's government of authoritarian rule and said a transitional government would seek to end the wars, protect rights, and open a national dialogue. The Ethiopian government has not publicly responded.

Tunis Protesters Demand Release of Flotilla Activists

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Dozens of people protested in central Tunis calling for the release of four detained Global Sumud Flotilla activists, as concerns grow over their health. The activists have been held since March in an investigation into alleged financial irregularities linked to fundraising for the flotilla, which sought to challenge Israel's blockade of Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid. Their detention was recently extended by four months. One detainee, Wael Naouar, has been on hunger strike for more than a month. The other three joined the strike earlier this month. Supporters said that their health is deteriorating and accuse the Tunisian authorities of using the case to target civil society and political dissent. The government denies that the judiciary is being used for political purposes.

Sudan's Health System Nears Collapse Amid War

Sudan's health system is nearing collapse as the war fuels disease outbreaks, shortages of medical staff and medicines, and the destruction of health infrastructure, according to the Sudanese Doctors' Syndicate. A report presented to the UN Human Rights Council highlighted contaminated water, poor sanitation, overcrowding, decomposing bodies, and power cuts as conditions contributing to the spread of disease. Pregnant women, children and displaced people face particularly serious shortages of healthcare, food and vaccinations. Sexual violence has also caused physical and psychological damage to survivors. Medical staff have been arrested, attacked or killed. Many have fled the country, exacerbating shortages. The doctors' committee has called for an immediate end to the war, protection for medical workers and facilities, and guaranteed access for humanitarian assistance.

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Uganda's President Museveni Clarifies Comments on Kenya Fuel Imports

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has clarified comments about petroleum imports that sparked renewed scrutiny of Kenya's fuel procurement system. Museveni said he was referring to Uganda's former practice of buying fuel through intermediaries in Kenya, rather than accusing the current Kenyan government of wrongdoing. He said Uganda changed its procurement model in 2023 through an agreement with energy trader Vitol, which he said reduced fuel premiums. Museveni also praised President William Ruto for helping Uganda gain access to Kenya's oil pipeline. His clarification comes as Kenya's Government-to-Government fuel import system faces calls for greater transparency, with critics seeking details on contracts, commissions and intermediaries. The Kenyan government says the system was introduced to ease a foreign-exchange shortage and stabilise fuel supplies.

DR Congo Rolls Out Ebola Vaccine for Health Workers

Health workers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo have begun receiving an Ebola vaccine as authorities try to contain the country's fastest-growing outbreak of the disease. The rollout began in Ituri province, the outbreak's epicentre, and will also target frontline workers in North Kivu. About 50,000 health and other frontline workers are expected to receive the Ervebo vaccine, although it was developed for the Zaire strain of Ebola rather than the Bundibugyo strain driving the current outbreak. Researchers will monitor around 20,000 recipients to assess how much protection it provides. The outbreak has killed more than 3,600 people and infected over 7,500 since May. The World Health Organization has reported encouraging signs. Médecins Sans Frontières has warned that there is still no clear evidence that the epidemic is under control.