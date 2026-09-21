Kenya: Atwoli Questions Sifuna's Political Networks As 2027 Presidential Bid Takes Shape

Nairobi — Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has argued that presidential politics in Africa is largely shaped by established political systems, networks and experience in governance.

Speaking on Citizen TV, on the prospects of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Atwoli said political figures seeking the presidency need more than activism or public visibility to mount a successful national campaign.

"There is no activist in Africa who has become a president," Atwoli said.

He argued that those who rise to the presidency typically emerge from established political systems and have an understanding of government operations, political networks and the relationships required to mobilise support.

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"Those people who take over governments in Africa come from established systems. People who understand governance, the techniques of government, people who are connected, people who have friends in Cabinet who can campaign for them," he said.

Atwoli then questioned the extent of Sifuna's political networks within government.

"If I asked you, how many friends does Sifuna have in government?" he posed.

The remarks come amid Sifuna's growing political profile and his stated intention to pursue the presidency ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Sifuna, the Nairobi Senator and Linda Mwananchi leader, has been undertaking political mobilisation across the country and has publicly indicated that he wants to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 presidential contest.

Atwoli has previously questioned the timing of Sifuna's presidential ambitions, saying the senator needs to build a stronger political team and gain more experience before seeking the country's top office.

On September 20, Atwoli also described Sifuna as a future leader and said he liked the senator's efforts to market himself politically, while maintaining that he considered the timing of a presidential bid premature.

Sifuna has in recent weeks intensified his engagements with voters and political actors as he builds the Linda Mwananchi movement.

The senator has said he wants to challenge Ruto in the 2027 presidential election and has called for opposition cooperation ahead of the contest.

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His activities have attracted attention from both opposition figures and leaders aligned with the government, as political formations position themselves ahead of the 2027 elections.

Atwoli's latest remarks place emphasis on the role of political experience, institutional relationships and established networks in mounting a presidential campaign, while Sifuna continues to build his political profile through grassroots mobilisation.