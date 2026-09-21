Kenya: President Ruto, Mudavadi Engage U.S.-Based Kenyans Ahead of UNGA 81

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has said Kenyans living and working abroad remain an important part of the country's development journey.

Mudavadi said the Government is seeking to strengthen its engagement with the Kenyan diaspora by creating opportunities for their skills, investments and expertise to contribute to development back home.

He spoke after together with President William Ruto, they engaged hundreds of Kenyans from across the United States ahead of the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

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The meeting brought together Kenyan professionals, entrepreneurs, business leaders and young people building careers in the United States.

Mudavadi said the engagement provided an opportunity for the Government to listen to the experiences, ambitions and ideas of Kenyans living abroad and explore ways of strengthening their connection with the country.

"Wherever Kenyans go, Kenya goes with them," Mudavadi said.

He said Kenya's diaspora has continued to contribute to the country's story beyond its borders through professional expertise, entrepreneurship, business and other forms of engagement.

Mudavadi said the Government's commitment is to strengthen the relationship between Kenya and its citizens abroad by protecting Kenyans overseas while creating avenues for them to contribute to national development.

He identified skills and investment as key areas where the diaspora can make a greater contribution to Kenya.

The Government also seeks to create more opportunities for partnerships, enterprise development and job creation through stronger engagement with Kenyans abroad.

Mudavadi said professionals and entrepreneurs in the diaspora possess skills, experience and networks that can contribute to Kenya's economic development when appropriate channels are created for their participation.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary said the Government does not view the diaspora as separate from Kenya's development process.

He described Kenyans abroad as an integral part of the country's development journey, noting that they carry Kenyan talent, ambition and identity to different parts of the world while maintaining links with the country.

The engagement in the United States comes as President Ruto and senior government officials participate in activities surrounding the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

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The Government has increasingly focused on diaspora engagement as part of efforts to strengthen economic and professional links between Kenyans abroad and opportunities at home.

Mudavadi said the administration would continue working to strengthen those connections and create avenues through which diaspora skills, investments and partnerships can support Kenya's development.