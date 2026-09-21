Africa: Forbidden Stories' Deportation Project - Exiled to Africa By the U.S.

21 September 2026
Radio France Internationale
By RFI

An Iranian woman expelled to the Central African Republic; a gay Ghanaian man sent back to his country and threatened with death. Their stories are part of a vast international investigation into the Trump administration's mass deportations.

Since coming to power, more than 20,000 migrants have been sent back to some thirty countries in Latin America and Africa, through agreements that are often opaque, while their detention benefits the private incarceration giants.

The investigation, The Deportation Project, was carried out over seven months by 72 journalists of 15 nationalities for 25 media outlets. #RFI reveals their stories in partnership with @ForbiddenStories.

Over the coming week, RFI English will publish articles and videos on these US actions, along with testimonies from those who have been deported.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.