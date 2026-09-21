Africa: Forbidden Stories' Deportation Project - Exiled to Africa By the U.S.

An Iranian woman expelled to the Central African Republic; a gay Ghanaian man sent back to his country and threatened with death. Their stories are part of a vast international investigation into the Trump administration's mass deportations.

Since coming to power, more than 20,000 migrants have been sent back to some thirty countries in Latin America and Africa, through agreements that are often opaque, while their detention benefits the private incarceration giants.

The investigation, The Deportation Project, was carried out over seven months by 72 journalists of 15 nationalities for 25 media outlets. #RFI reveals their stories in partnership with @ForbiddenStories.

Over the coming week, RFI English will publish articles and videos on these US actions, along with testimonies from those who have been deported.