Nigerian Stocks Jump 2.78 Percent As Market Value Tops $122b

Nigerian stocks returned to gains in the week ended September 18, with the NGX All-Share Index rising 2.78% to 249,804.56 points. Market capitalisation climbed 2.90% to ₦162.157 trillion ($122 billion), while the index's 2026 return reached 60.53% (74.32% in USD terms), extending one of its strongest annual performances in recent years.

Trading value rose to ₦237.99 billion from ₦130.15 billion a week earlier, even as volume fell to 3.25 billion shares from 3.65 billion. Financial services accounted for 79.43% of shares traded and 40.85% of turnover value. Fidelity Bank, Sterling Financial Holdings and Mutual Benefits Assurance represented 37.83% of total volume.

The recovery was broad, with 52 stocks rising compared with 32 decliners, reversing the previous week when only 9 stocks gained and 80 fell. Banking advanced 4.43%, oil and gas gained 3.71% and industrial goods rose 3.12%. The NGX Premium Index climbed 5.06%, while the broader consumer-goods index gained 4.87%.

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust led gainers with a 34.91% increase, followed by Sovereign Trust Insurance at 30.95% and Mutual Benefits Assurance at 22.03%. Nigerian Exchange Group gained 21.55%, while First HoldCo rose 17.65%. Transcorp Power led losses with an 18.94% decline.

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The rally came during the first week of Dangote Refinery's ₦2.15 trillion IPO and ahead of Nigeria's return to FTSE Russell Frontier Market status on September 21. The combination has put attention on market liquidity as local investors fund IPO subscriptions while international managers prepare for Nigeria's return to global frontier benchmarks.

Key Takeaways

The week's numbers suggest the NGX absorbed the opening of the Dangote Refinery IPO without the broad liquidity squeeze some investors expected. Equity turnover value increased more than 80% from the previous week, while 52 stocks advanced and market capitalisation moved above ₦162 trillion. The timing also matters because Nigeria's FTSE Russell reclassification takes effect on September 21, meaning this week's trading occurred before the country formally returned to the Frontier Market universe. The move can therefore reflect positioning ahead of the change rather than completed passive index flows. Once the reclassification takes effect, 31 Nigerian companies are set to enter FTSE's Frontier Index Series, giving international funds another reason to assess large and liquid Nigerian stocks. At the same time, the Dangote IPO remains open until October 13 and is seeking ₦2.15 trillion from investors. That creates 2 large capital-market events at once: a domestic share sale seeking new money and an index change that could support foreign participation. The 60.53% year-to-date gain means valuations have already moved, so earnings and cash flow will become more important. The next test is whether the market can maintain liquidity after FTSE implementation while investors continue funding the Dangote offer.