Malawi: Rotary Club Rallies Malawians to Donate Blood for Children Battling Cancer

21 September 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Newsdesk

A Lilongwe charity has launched an urgent blood donation drive to support children undergoing cancer treatment, as Malawi marks Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September -- with organisers revealing hundreds of children are diagnosed with the disease in the country every single year.

The Rotary Club of Lilongwe City Centre organised the initiative to back young patients being treated at the National Cancer Centre, where blood transfusions form a critical part of care for children fighting the disease.

President-elect of the club, Atupele Mpasa, said the drive was designed both to directly support children in treatment and to encourage ordinary Malawians to step forward as donors.

"As we know, transfusions are a big part of cancer care, and therefore we thought that we can contribute by mobilising blood donors," she said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In a stark illustration of the scale of the problem, Mpasa revealed that the National Cancer Centre diagnoses at least 250 children with cancer every year -- a figure she warned could be even higher in reality, given that some cases in Malawi go undiagnosed altogether.

She said the blood drive was intended to complement the work of health authorities in ensuring young patients have reliable access to blood whenever they need it during treatment.

The initiative comes as the Malawi Blood Transfusion Service (MBTS) continues to warn that demand for blood among children with cancer remains persistently high, with current supplies falling short of what is needed to meet demand.

Bridget Shumba, from MBTS's Public Relations Office, welcomed the Rotary Club's efforts, but issued a wider call to action, urging more Malawians to become regular blood donors to help prevent patients losing their lives simply because supplies have run dry.

Childhood cancer remains a significant, if often overlooked, public health challenge in Malawi, where late diagnosis and limited resources can make treatment far more difficult than in countries with more developed healthcare systems.

The National Cancer Centre serves as the country's primary facility for treating young cancer patients, many of whom rely on regular transfusions to survive chemotherapy and other gruelling treatment regimes.

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, observed globally each September, is aimed at raising awareness of early warning signs and improving survival rates for children diagnosed with the disease.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.