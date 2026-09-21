Nigeria: Tinubu Hails By-Election Winners in Four States

Mr Tinubu urged INEC to build on the progress recorded in the by-elections and address identified shortcomings ahead of future polls.

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated winners of the legislative by-elections held on Saturday across Gombe, Kano, Bauchi and Delta states.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won four of the five seats, while the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) secured the remaining seat in Bauchi State.

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The president's congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday in Abuja.

The successful APC candidates include Kallamu MaiJama'a, Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency, Gombe; and Husseini Datti, Dawakin Kudu State Constituency, Kano.

Others are Okolosi Ator, Udu State Constituency, Delta; and Yakubu Ali, Disina State Constituency, Bauchi.

Adamu Yakubu of the APM won the Sakwa State Constituency seat in Bauchi State.

Mr Tinubu said the victories recorded by APC candidates demonstrated the confidence Nigerians reposed in the party's capacity to govern effectively and deliver shared prosperity.

"I am encouraged by the support Nigerians at the grassroots continue to show for our party and for the difficult but necessary reforms our administration has implemented over the past three years," he said.

He urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in their support for the APC and resist being swayed by political opportunism.

"I urge Nigerians to remain steadfast and not be swayed by political opportunism. The benefits of these reforms will become increasingly evident as we enter the next phase of our programme," he added.

The president urged the winners to justify the confidence their constituents had placed in them through diligent and effective representation.

He also encouraged other candidates to accept the outcomes in good faith and continue contributing to the democratic process.

Mr Tinubu commended voters and security agencies for maintaining peace and order during the elections.

He also applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for successfully conducting the polls.

The president urged INEC to build on the progress recorded in the by-elections and address identified shortcomings ahead of future polls.

He particularly urged the commission to strengthen preparations for the general elections scheduled for January and February 2027.

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(NAN)