Kenya: Police Cordons Off Kisumu Building Site After Eight Injured

Kisumu — Police have cordoned off a building construction site in Mamboleo, Kisumu, after eight people were injured when a six-storey building under construction tilted.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, the building tilted, prompting occupants to flee the structure.

A multi-agency response team, including the Kenya Red Cross, attended to the eight injured people.

Six of the injured were treated at the scene, while two others who were in critical condition were evacuated to hospital for further treatment.

All residents were successfully evacuated from the building.

The Kenya Red Cross said the building did not collapse but was supported by a neighbouring structure.

Police officers remain at the site, which has been cordoned off as authorities assess the situation.

Officials from the National Construction Authority (NCA) are on site examining the building and are expected to provide further guidance on the next course of action.

Authorities have not yet disclosed what caused the building to tilt.

Residents and other occupants were evacuated as a precaution as the assessment continues.